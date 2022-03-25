Left Menu

Ex-IAS officer Vardhan administered oath as Haryana chief information commissioner

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-03-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 16:18 IST
Retired IAS officer Vijai Vardhan was on Friday administered the oath as the chief information commissioner of Haryana.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar administered the oath of office and allegiance to Vadhan at the Haryana Niwas here, according to an official release.

Also, another retired IAS officer, Satyavir Singh Phulia, was administered the oath as the state information commissioner.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya had recently appointed the two former IAS officers as the state CIC and state information commissioner.

State ministers Ranjit Singh and Jai Prakash Dalal were also present during the oath-taking ceremony. Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, Chief Principal Secretary to CM D S Dhesi and other senior officers were also present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

