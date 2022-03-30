Pregnant Woman dies after falling into drain in Ghaziabad

A 23-year-old pregnant woman from Nepal died after falling into an open drain, when she was sweeping the floor of a hotel near Lodhi Chowk in Khoda Colony here on Wednesday, police said.

Nobody saw her fall into the drain and hence, she could not be rescued. However, a passerby noticed some bubbles in the drain's water and realised someone could have drowned, SP City (second) Gyanendra Singh said.

The passerby informed her husband Deepak Bahadur, a Nepali citizen who works as a cook in the same hotel, he said.

Bahadur with help of other persons pulled her out but due to delay she, Santula (23) died. After legal formalities her body was sent for postmortem examination, Singh said.

He said that no complaint has been lodged against any officer of the Khoda civic body.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)