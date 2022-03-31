Left Menu

French military intelligence head steps down over Ukraine - reports

The chief of staff of France's armed forces, Thierry Burkhard, had told Le Monde this month that French intelligence had, unlike their U.S. counterpart, failed to predict Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "The Americans said the Russians were going to attack, they were right.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 16:01 IST
French military intelligence head steps down over Ukraine - reports
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • France

The head of France's military intelligence agency has quit over a failure to predict the war in Ukraine, several media outlets reported on Thursday, citing unidentified sources and an internal email announcing his departure. The Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Eric Vidaud had led the military intelligence agency for seven months but sources told the l'Opinion newspaper and other media that the army had judged his briefings "insufficient" and he lacked "mastery of the subjects". The chief of staff of France's armed forces, Thierry Burkhard, had told Le Monde this month that French intelligence had, unlike their U.S. counterpart, failed to predict Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The Americans said the Russians were going to attack, they were right. Our services rather thought that invading Ukraine would have a monstrous cost and that the Russians had other options," Burkhard told Le Monde https://www.lemonde.fr/international/article/2022/03/06/guerre-en-ukraine-le-rouleau-compresseur-russe-risque-de-finir-par-passer-selon-le-chef-d-etat-major-des-armees_6116336_3210.html. L'Opinion said Vidaud was told on Tuesday that he would have to leave his post in the summer because of the misses over Ukraine and that he decided to step down immediately.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022