Two NLFB militants injured in encounter in Assam

Two militants of the banned National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB) were injured in a gunfight with police on Friday in Assam's Sonitpur district along the state's border with Arunachal Pradesh, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police launched an operation in 12 Mile area of Bhalukpong town, they said.

A surrendered militant, identified as Erkadao Narzary, was nabbed on Thursday night. While the operation continued to nab another two militants, they attempted to flee, triggering a gunfight, police said.

The two militants were injured in the encounter and admitted to the Tezpur Medical College and Hospital, they said.

The militants were involved in an extortion and kidnapping case of 2016, police said.

Narzary had surrendered in 2021 and started a printing press with the rehabilitation money provided by the government, police said.

The other two militants printed NLFB documents in that press for extorting people, they said.

Several mobile phones, a laptop and documents were seized from their possession, police said.

The incident happened a day after AFSPA was withdrawn. Sonitpur is one of the districts where the law was rolled back.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)