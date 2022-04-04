Sunak: I want to make Britain a global cryptoasset technology hub
Reuters | London | Updated: 04-04-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 19:36 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday he wanted Britain to become a global hub for cryptoasset technology, as the government announced a package of financial policies.
"It’s my ambition to make the UK a global hub for cryptoasset technology, and the measures we’ve outlined today will help to ensure firms can invest, innovate and scale up in this country," Sunak said in a statement.
