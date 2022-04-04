4 held for robbing nearly Rs 2 cr in Delhi

Four men have been arrested for allegedly robbing around Rs 2 crore from a person in Delhi's Rohini area, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Deepak, a resident of Bunkar Colony in Ashok Vihar, Shan Mohammad, a resident of UP's Loni, and Burari-resident Navneet Gauri, they said.

The police said the age of fourth accused, who claims to be 18 years old, is being verified.

On Tuesday, a man named Narender Kumar Aggarwal told the police that he along with driver were returning to Rohini after collecting money from Chandni Chowk. When they reached Rohini's sector-24, an unidentified man started arguing with them. Some other men also joined him later and robbed Rs 1.97 crore kept in the boot of the car, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, it was found that the complainant collected money from Kucha Ghasi Ram area. The police identified Deepak Kumar, the mastermind behind the robbery, the officer said.

Kumar had been hiding in Vrindavan. The police reached the city and identified the car which was being used by him and started following the vehicle. After chasing the vehicle for around eight to ten kilometers, Kumar was apprehended, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

The police also nabbed Navneet, Shan Mohammad and the fourth accused, officials said, adding that a total of Rs 1,80,73,500 was recovered from them.

The accused disclosed that Kumar had planned the robbery. Kumar had directed the other three accused to meet in Delhi's Burari area from where they all went to Chandni Chowk, police said. Kumar saw four men put three heavy bags inside the car of the victim and started following the vehicle, police said.

After robbing the victim, Kumar distributed around Rs 32 lakh to each of them and kept the remaining amount with him, they said.

