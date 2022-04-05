Left Menu

Biden to push for Russia war crimes accountability in ICC or other venue -Sullivan

U.S. President Joe Biden will push to make sure Russian President Vladimir Putin pays the price for war crimes being committed in Ukraine, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday. Russia's permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council means any war crimes accountability could be blocked by Moscow there, he noted.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2022 01:06 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 01:06 IST
Biden to push for Russia war crimes accountability in ICC or other venue -Sullivan
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden will push to make sure Russian President Vladimir Putin pays the price for war crimes being committed in Ukraine, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday. The U.S. will consult with its allies about that accountability, Sullivan said, which could happen in the International Criminal Court or another venue.

"The ICC is one venue where war crimes have been tried in the past, but there have been other examples in other conflicts where other mechanisms have been set up," Sullivan said. Russia's permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council means any war crimes accountability could be blocked by Moscow there, he noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
4
New study sheds light on how people gained weight during COVID-19 pandemic

New study sheds light on how people gained weight during COVID-19 pandemic

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022