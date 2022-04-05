Biden to push for Russia war crimes accountability in ICC or other venue -Sullivan
U.S. President Joe Biden will push to make sure Russian President Vladimir Putin pays the price for war crimes being committed in Ukraine, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday. Russia's permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council means any war crimes accountability could be blocked by Moscow there, he noted.
U.S. President Joe Biden will push to make sure Russian President Vladimir Putin pays the price for war crimes being committed in Ukraine, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday. The U.S. will consult with its allies about that accountability, Sullivan said, which could happen in the International Criminal Court or another venue.
"The ICC is one venue where war crimes have been tried in the past, but there have been other examples in other conflicts where other mechanisms have been set up," Sullivan said. Russia's permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council means any war crimes accountability could be blocked by Moscow there, he noted.
