Russia threatens to fine Wikipedia if it doesn't delete 'false information'
The regulator accused Wikipedia of hosting false information on what Russia calls its "special operation" in Ukraine and on the actions of Russia's military too. According to Russian law, the owner of an Internet resource that does not delete illegal information when asked to do so by Roskomnadzor can be fined up to 4 million roubles ($48,120.30), the regulator said.
Russian communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Tuesday it wanted Wikipedia to remove "material with inaccurate information of public interest" about the situation in Ukraine. The regulator accused Wikipedia of hosting false information on what Russia calls its "special operation" in Ukraine and on the actions of Russia's military too.
According to Russian law, the owner of an Internet resource that does not delete illegal information when asked to do so by Roskomnadzor can be fined up to 4 million roubles ($48,120.30), the regulator said. Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that has been met with fierce Ukrainian resistance and Western sanctions.
