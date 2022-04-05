Left Menu

Kremlin says Putin-Zelenskiy meeting only possible once document is agreed

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 16:40 IST
Kremlin says Putin-Zelenskiy meeting only possible once document is agreed
Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: President of Russia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia doesn't reject the possibility of a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, but it can only happen once a document has been agreed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Russia and Ukraine are continuing intensive peace talks via video link, Interfax news agency cited a deputy Russian foreign minister as saying earlier on Tuesday.

Peskov declined to comment on the progress of the talks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
4
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022