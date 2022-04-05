Kremlin says Putin-Zelenskiy meeting only possible once document is agreed

Russia doesn't reject the possibility of a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, but it can only happen once a document has been agreed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Russia and Ukraine are continuing intensive peace talks via video link, Interfax news agency cited a deputy Russian foreign minister as saying earlier on Tuesday.

Peskov declined to comment on the progress of the talks.

