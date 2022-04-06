Left Menu

Ukrainian and Polish central banks have signed $1 bln hryvnia-dollar swap deal, says cbank official

Ukraine's central bank has signed a $1-billion hryvnia-dollar swap deal with Poland's central bank, the deputy governor of the National Bank of Ukraine said in an interview with business daily Delo on Wednesday.

Kateryna Rozhkova was quoted as saying Ukraine has enough funds to cover its needs in the coming months, partly thanks to the $3.3 billion it has received from international lenders since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.

