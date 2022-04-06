Man kills self outside police station in UP village
Sumit was arrested and sent to jail in August last year in connection with a murder case in Hazratpur area, said Assistant Superintendent of Police, City, Praveen Singh Chauhan. His body was sent for post mortem and a detailed probe is on in the matter, Chauhan said.
A 24-year-old man on Wednesday allegedly shot himself dead outside the front gate of Alapur Police Station here, police said.
The deceased, Sumit Gupta, was an accused in a murder case and was let out on bail a few day ago.
His family members alleged that some people were putting pressure on him to pay back the money he owed them. They alleged that three men, Gaurav, Robin, and Pintu, had threatened to kill Gupta on Tuesday, which disturbed him to the extent that he took his own life.
