Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. man convicted of sex trafficking for extorting New York college students

A U.S. man was convicted of sex trafficking and other crimes on Wednesday for coercing a group of students at Sarah Lawrence College in New York state to perform unpaid work for him including engaging in prostitution. Prosecutors accused Lawrence Ray, 62, of using physical violence and threats of criminal legal action to extort payments from students between 2010 and 2020 at Sarah Lawrence, a private college located north of New York City. Ray moved into his daughter's dormitory room at the college in 2010, prosecutors said.

Washington's unwelcome party guest: COVID crashes capital's reopening

As Washington emerges from its COVID cocoon, with tourists returning to the U.S. Capitol and officials attending a white-tie party that had been scotched for the past two years, the coronavirus is again stalking the halls of power. At least a half-dozen senior officials, including members of President Joe Biden's Cabinet and lawmakers, have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days, even as caseloads drop across the country.

McKinsey ex-partner gets 2 years prison for insider trading on Goldman purchase

A former McKinsey & Co partner who helped advise Goldman Sachs Group Inc on its recent purchase of fintech lender GreenSky Inc was sentenced on Wednesday to two years in prison for insider trading on the takeover. The defendant, Puneet Dikshit, 41, had pleaded guilty in December to a securities fraud charge. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon, who imposed the sentence in federal court in Manhattan, also ordered Dikshit to forfeit $455,017, representing his illegal profit.

U.S. House holds former Trump aides in contempt over Capitol attack probe

The U.S. House of Representatives recommended contempt of Congress charges on Wednesday for Peter Navarro and Daniel Scavino, former aides to Donald Trump, for failing to cooperate with a House probe into the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Navarro, who was a top trade adviser to the Republican former president, and Scavino, who was a deputy chief of staff, did not comply with subpoenas to appear before the House Select Committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.

Congressional Democrats propose new rules on recusal, secrecy for U.S. judges

Democrats in the U.S. Congress proposed a raft of new rules for the federal judiciary on Wednesday including a formal mechanism to remove judges from hearing cases in the event of a conflict of interest and another intended to reduce secret court filings. The legislation was being introduced in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Among its sponsors are House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler and Senate Judiciary Committee members Sheldon Whitehouse and Richard Blumenthal.

Trump adviser Bannon blocked from using key defense in July U.S. trial

A U.S. judge on Wednesday dealt a setback to Steve Bannon ahead of his upcoming criminal trial, blocking former President Donald Trump's adviser from telling jurors that he relied on advice from lawyers when he defied a congressional subpoena. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols blocked Bannon's attorneys from making an argument known as the "advice of counsel" defense during the trial, which is scheduled to begin on July 18.

Leader of campaign to fund Trump border wall to plead guilty to conspiracy, tax charges

A decorated U.S. Air Force veteran accused of defrauding donors in a fundraising campaign to help former President Donald Trump build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border has agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and three tax charges. The U.S. Department of Justice revealed their plea agreement with Brian Kolfage, who led the "We Build the Wall" campaign, in a filing on Wednesday with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

Union election petitions surge as U.S. workers organize

U.S. workers and labor groups filed 57% more petitions to be represented by unions in the last six months as high-profile organizing campaigns at Starbucks Corp, Amazon.com Inc and other companies have taken off. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) received 1,174 such requests during the first half of its fiscal year 2022, from Oct. 1 through March 31, versus 748 during the first half of fiscal 2021, it said on Wednesday.

For first time, a U.S. Capitol riot defendant is acquitted

A federal judge on Wednesday issued the first acquittal in a criminal trial stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, saying prosecutors failed to prove their case against a New Mexico man facing misdemeanor charges. In a case that could embolden some of the hundreds of other defendants facing minor misdemeanor charges to go to trial rather than seeking plea deals, U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden accepted Matthew Martin's argument that he did not know he was breaking the law when he entered the Capitol complex.

Kentucky Governor Beshear vetoes transgender sports ban

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear on Wednesday vetoed a bill passed by the state's Republican-dominated legislature that would have banned transgender girls from participating in girls' sports from sixth grade through college. The bill is one of several passed in conservative states in recent weeks by lawmakers who say that those born male would have an unfair advantage on the playing field against those born female.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)