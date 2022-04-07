Left Menu

Yemen president relieves deputy from his post

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2022 07:14 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 07:14 IST
Yemen president relieves deputy from his post

Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi has relieved Vice President Ali Mohsen Al-Ahmar from his post and established a presidential leadership council, Yemen's information minister said on live broadcast early on Thursday.

The new body will assume the duties of both the president and his deputy, the minister added. (Reporting By Mohamed Ghobari; Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022