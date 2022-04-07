Yemen president relieves deputy from his post

Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi has relieved Vice President Ali Mohsen Al-Ahmar from his post and established a presidential leadership council, Yemen's information minister said on live broadcast early on Thursday.

The new body will assume the duties of both the president and his deputy, the minister added. (Reporting By Mohamed Ghobari; Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

