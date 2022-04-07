Left Menu

Central govt must take price rise seriously: Mayawati

In a tweet, she said people were already reeling under the stress of high inflation, unemployment and poverty when they were hit by the rise in prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and other essential items.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-04-2022 10:56 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 10:53 IST
Central govt must take price rise seriously: Mayawati
BSP chief Mayawati (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati Thursday said people are troubled by the rising prices of fuel and other essential goods, and asked the Centre to address the issue seriously. Her statement came in the wake of petrol and diesel prices being raised by Rs 10 a litre in 16 days. In a tweet, she said people were already reeling under the stress of high inflation, unemployment and poverty when they were hit by the rise in prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and other essential items. ''This is highly worrying. The Central government must take it seriously,'' she said in a tweet in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022