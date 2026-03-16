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High-Stakes Rajya Sabha Battle: NDA vs RJD in Bihar

As the Rajya Sabha elections heat up in Bihar, both the NDA and RJD are vying for dominance. While the NDA is confident of sweeping all five seats, the RJD claims to have secured key support to challenge their rivals. The political showdown is set to reveal its outcomes today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 12:00 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 12:00 IST
High-Stakes Rajya Sabha Battle: NDA vs RJD in Bihar
Janata Dal (United) National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant political contest, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are headed for a fierce battle over Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar. The NDA, bolstered by its candidates including longstanding Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, expects a clean sweep of all five seats despite the lack of majority support for one.

Bihar Minister Mangal Pandey has expressed confidence in the NDA's victory, noting the hurdles faced by RJD, as they reportedly relocate MLAs to stave off cross-voting. He criticized the move, suggesting the RJD's lack of trust in its own ranks. Conversely, RJD asserts confidence, backed by allies from AIMIM and BSP, to breach the NDA stronghold.

As voting unfolds, RJD National Working President Tejashwi Yadav assured momentum, claiming a fortified position of 41 necessary votes. The final outcomes remain eagerly anticipated, set to be disclosed by today's end, potentially altering Bihar's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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