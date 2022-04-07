Two U.S. personnel injured in Syria attack- officials
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 17:23 IST
- Country:
- United States
Two U.S. personnel suffered minor injuries after a rocket attack on a base in eastern Syria, U.S. official said on Thursday.
The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said one of the personnel had already been treated and released while the second was being checked for traumatic brain injury.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
