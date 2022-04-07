Left Menu

Ukraine dismisses Russian criticism of Kyiv over peace talks as propaganda

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 18:50 IST
Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak dismissed comments by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday suggesting Kyiv had presented it with a draft peace deal that deviated from proposals both sides had previously agreed on. Podolyak told Reuters in a written statement that Lavrov was not directly involved in negotiations and his statements were "of purely propagandistic significance".

Podolyak said Moscow wanted to divert attention from events in the town of Bucha, where Ukraine accuses Russian troops of killing civilians, and added: "That is how any such statements should be regarded." Moscow denies targeting civilians in Ukraine and has said the deaths in Bucha were a "monstrous forgery" staged by the West to discredit it.

