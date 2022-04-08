Two Russian rockets hit railway station in east Ukraine used by evacuees - rail company
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 08-04-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 13:25 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Two Russian rockets have struck a railway station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine, causing casualties, Ukraine's state railway company said on Friday.
The station is used to evacuate civilians from areas under bombardment from Russian forces.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kramatorsk
- Russian
- Ukraine
Advertisement