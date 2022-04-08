Left Menu

Two Russian rockets hit railway station in east Ukraine used by evacuees - rail company

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 08-04-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 13:25 IST
Two Russian rockets have struck a railway station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine, causing casualties, Ukraine's state railway company said on Friday.

The station is used to evacuate civilians from areas under bombardment from Russian forces.

