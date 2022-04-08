UK foreign minister says appalled by attack on Ukraine train station
Reuters | London | Updated: 08-04-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 16:06 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she was appalled by a reported Russian attack on a train station in Ukraine.
"The targeting of civilians is a war crime. We will hold Russia and Putin to account," she said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia expels several American diplomats, declares them 'persona non grata': State Department
China, India and Russia have advantages on hypersonic says US Senator
Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine: US
Russian regulator blocks Google News, cites Ukraine conflict -Interfax
Russia’s war on Ukraine, an assault on the world’s vulnerable: Guterres