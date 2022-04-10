Left Menu

Covid: 30 new cases in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 30 fresh Covid cases on Sunday that took the infection tally to 4,53,889, officials said. Eighteen of the total 22 districts in the Union territory did not report any new case. There are 92 active cases while the overall recoveries have reached 4,49,047, officials said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-04-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 19:43 IST
Covid: 30 new cases in J&K
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 30 fresh Covid cases on Sunday that took the infection tally to 4,53,889, officials said. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, they said, adding that the death toll remains at 4,750.

All the new cases were recorded from the Kashmir division, officials said.

Srinagar district recorded 29 cases, while one infection was recorded in Baramulla, officials said. Eighteen of the total 22 districts in the Union territory did not report any new case. There are 92 active cases while the overall recoveries have reached 4,49,047, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
4
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022