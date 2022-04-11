Kremlin says there is no reason for Russian debt default
The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia had the resources to pay its debt so there was no objective reason for a default.
"There can only be a technical, man-made default," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"There are no objective reasons for such a default. Russia has everything it needs to fulfil all its obligations," Peskov said.
