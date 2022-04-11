Left Menu

Kremlin says there is no reason for Russian debt default

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 11-04-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 15:12 IST
The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia had the resources to pay its debt so there was no objective reason for a default.

"There can only be a technical, man-made default," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"There are no objective reasons for such a default. Russia has everything it needs to fulfil all its obligations," Peskov said.

