The Kremlin has categorically rejected a New York Times opinion article that claimed President Vladimir Putin has lost interest in establishing peace in Ukraine, branding the piece as false.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured that Russia is still invested in peace talks. However, he emphasized that critical matters, specifically territorial questions, continue to present unresolved challenges.

While the opinion piece sparked global conversations about Russia's intentions, Moscow remains firm in its stance, countering narratives that suggest a waning commitment to ending the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)