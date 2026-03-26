Kremlin Counters Peace Claims in Ukraine
The Kremlin dismissed a New York Times opinion piece asserting Russian President Vladimir Putin's disinterest in peace in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated Russia remains open to negotiations, though significant issues like territorial disputes remain unresolved.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-03-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 15:11 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin has categorically rejected a New York Times opinion article that claimed President Vladimir Putin has lost interest in establishing peace in Ukraine, branding the piece as false.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured that Russia is still invested in peace talks. However, he emphasized that critical matters, specifically territorial questions, continue to present unresolved challenges.
While the opinion piece sparked global conversations about Russia's intentions, Moscow remains firm in its stance, countering narratives that suggest a waning commitment to ending the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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