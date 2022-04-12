Left Menu

India, France discuss key issues of West Asia, North Africa region

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 17:06 IST
India and France on Tuesday held wide ranging discussions on major issues related to the West Asia and North Africa region, including political, security, economic and trade dimensions.

The discussions were held as part of the first ever consultations between India and France on the West Asia and North Africa Region in virtual mode. They were co-chaired by Ambassador Anne Gueguen, Director of Middle East and North Africa Directorate, Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, France, and Pradeep Singh Rajpurohit, Joint Secretary (WANA), MEA.

The two sides had wide ranging discussions on respective priorities, areas of mutual interest and exchanged views on major issues including political, security, economic, and trade dimensions of the West Asia and North Africa region, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Both sides agreed to further strengthen their cooperation in the region and to continue the discussions periodically, it said.

