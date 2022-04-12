2 Indians among 4 arrested in Nepal for carrying over Rs 3 lakh without disclosing source

Nepal Police on Tuesday said they have arrested four people, including two Indian nationals, for illegally carrying Indian currency notes amounting over 3 lakh Indian Rupees.

In Nepal, one can only carry up to 25,000 Indian Rupees in cash without disclosing the source.

Police in Biratnagar Metropolitan City near the Indian border arrested two Nepalis -- Suraj Rishidev, 38, his wife Shiva Kumari Rishidev, 38 -- and Bisundev Mukhiya, 29, and Avinash Mukhiya, 27, both the residents of Bihar's Saharsa Mangadh Gram Panchayat, and seized 3,08,500 Indian rupees from them, a Nepal Police news bulletin said on Tuesday.

The police made the arrests during a security check at Ranisima area along the India-Nepal border, it said.

The police said it was conducting further investigation as to where the money came from.

