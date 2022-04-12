Putin says rising inflation will heap pressure on Western politicians
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that inflation and rising food and petrol prices in Western countries would start to put pressure on politicians there.
Talking about Russia's confrontation with the West over Ukraine, Putin said that time would put everything in its proper place.
