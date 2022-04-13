Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he wasn't approached about German president visit

Updated: 13-04-2022 23:33 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he had not been officially approached by Germany's president or his office over a visit to Ukraine, a trip that Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Kyiv had not wanted to take place.

"We were not officially approached by the German president or the office of the German president for this visit," Zelenskiy told a news conference after meeting the leaders of Poland and the three Baltic states.

Steinmeier, long a proponent of reconciliation with Russia, said on Tuesday Kyiv did not want him to visit. A Ukrainian official subsequently denied that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had rejected a visit offer from Steinmeier.

