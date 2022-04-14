Iran will harshly confront Israel "wherever it feels necessary" - Iranian commander
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 14-04-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 13:58 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran will harshly confront Israel "wherever it feels necessary", Esmail Qaani, the head of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, said on Thursday, according to the semi-official Nour News agency.
"Wherever we identify a Zionist threat, we will harshly confront them, they are too small to confront us," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement