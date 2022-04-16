ED begins probe against Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam named in money laundering case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday started an investigation of a case registered in Barharwa police station in Sahibganj Jharkhand in which cabinet minister Alamgir Alam has also been named.

In the FIR, Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam has also been named. Based on this FIR registered with Jharkhand Police related to a tender, ED is now investigating the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (15 of 2003).

ED Zonal office Ranchi has summoned the complainant Shambhu Nandan Kumar and sought all the details of the FIR, and full details of the tender in which the persons accused in the FIR caused an obstruction. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)