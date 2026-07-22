Hungarian Grand Prix: A Legacy of Champions

The Hungarian Grand Prix at Hungaroring, a cornerstone of the Formula One World Championship, marks its 41st iteration. Known for challenging conditions and historical significance as the first race behind the 'Iron Curtain', the event promises fierce competition.

Lewis Hamilton, a dominant figure with eight victories in Hungary, is eyeing a record-extending ninth win. While past races have seen remarkable performances, including Jenson Button's historic win from 14th place in 2006, this year's competition remains fierce as Mercedes and Ferrari battle in the constructors' championship.

Mercedes leads the current season, bolstered by Kimi Antonelli's impressive streak of six wins. Hamilton and his team continue to push boundaries with a record 106 career victories. As the race season progresses, all eyes remain on these pivotal moments and standout milestones.