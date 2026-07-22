Power Shift in Hungary: Chief Prosecutor Resigns Amid Political Shakeup

Hungarian Chief Prosecutor Gabor Balint Nagy resigned following political changes initiated by Prime Minister Peter Magyar. Magyar ended Viktor Orban's 16-year rule and has called for officials appointed by Orban to step down. Nagy, facing criticism, will leave office on August 25. The transition signals a move towards restoring democratic standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 19:19 IST
Power Shift in Hungary: Chief Prosecutor Resigns Amid Political Shakeup
Resignation
  • Country:
  • Hungary

In a significant political development, Hungary's Chief Prosecutor Gabor Balint Nagy resigned amid the ongoing power transition led by newly elected Prime Minister Peter Magyar. Magyar, who assumed office in May, has aimed to dismantle the previous regime by urging officials appointed by former leader Viktor Orban to step aside.

During his statement, Nagy cited personal attacks exceeding professional boundaries as the catalyst for his resignation, effective August 25. Magyar's triumph in the April elections ended the 16-year rule of Orban's nationalist Fidesz party, paving the way for the restoration of democratic norms.

The parliamentary election of Nagy by a Fidesz-dominated body in 2025 for a nine-year term underscored the power once held by Orban's party. Meanwhile, President Tamas Sulyok agreed to constitutional amendments crafted by the ruling party, further dismantling Orban's influence. Orban has called upon his supporters to challenge Magyar's governance, which Fidesz accuses of authoritarianism, an allegation denied by Magyar's Tisza party.

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