Controversial Collaboration: German Nuclear Fuel Plant Partners with Russia

A German nuclear fuel assembly plant has been granted regulatory approval to partner with Russian state-owned Rosatom for the production of nuclear fuel. This exception to European sanctions highlights the delicate balance in the nuclear sector, even as geopolitical tensions escalate.

The decision was made by a federal state regulator, allowing Advanced Nuclear Fuels, a part of the French nuclear power company Framatome and a subsidiary of EDF, to produce fuel rods in Lingen, Lower Saxony. These will be used in Russian-designed nuclear power plants, drawing concern from Germany's federal environment ministry.

A ministry spokesperson expressed regret over the collaboration but acknowledged that legal limitations gave the regulator no choice in the approval. While there is currently no EU consensus on extending sanctions to encompass the nuclear power sector, Germany is actively working towards such measures, they told Reuters.