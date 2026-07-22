Tensions Surge as Oil Tankers Divert in Face of Rising U.S.-Iran Conflict

The escalating conflict between Iran and the U.S. has prompted four oil tankers in the Red Sea to change course, spotlighting new threats to global oil supply. The Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen have recently threatened a critical southern shipping route, intensifying the potential disruption highlighted by the ongoing war.

Late Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized Iran for not taking peace talks seriously amid rising tensions in the region. Meanwhile, Pakistan, which is actively mediating, joined in condemning the threats to crucial energy routes, as three tankers already reversed course on Tuesday.

Amid these maritime tensions, oil prices soared, with Brent crude futures hitting new highs. As both sides dig in, the regional power dynamics are shifting, while analysts suggest Iran's tactical maneuvers could be a push to gain leverage in negotiations.