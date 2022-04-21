Left Menu

There is 'no threat' to U.S. Capitol in Washington, police say

The U.S. Capitol Police said on Wednesday there was no threat to the Capitol complex in Washington, minutes after issuing a statement saying they were tracking an aircraft that posed a probable threat to the seat of the U.S. Congress. "The Capitol was evacuated out of an abundance of caution this evening.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2022 04:43 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 04:43 IST
There is 'no threat' to U.S. Capitol in Washington, police say

The U.S. Capitol Police said on Wednesday there was no threat to the Capitol complex in Washington, minutes after issuing a statement saying they were tracking an aircraft that posed a probable threat to the seat of the U.S. Congress.

"The Capitol was evacuated out of an abundance of caution this evening. There is no threat at the Capitol," the police said in a statement. The police were preparing buildings for re-entry, they said.

A final update will be provided by the police later on Wednesday, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
3
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
Sun emits massive solar flare with potential to impact satellite communications: CESSI

Sun emits massive solar flare with potential to impact satellite communicati...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022