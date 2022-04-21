China says it will address difficulties for foreign firms amid virus outbreaks

China will actively coordinate and solve difficulties foreign firms encountered as a result of COVID-19 outbreaks, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

China will also ensure supply chains are stable and smooth for importers and exporters and will make efforts to achieve the goal of stable and improved trade, ministry spokesman Gao Feng said at a regular news conference.

