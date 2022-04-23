Russia says it shot down Ukrainian fighter jet in Kharkiv region
Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday that its forces had shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 fighter jet and destroyed three MI-8 helicopters at an airfield in Ukraine's Kharkiv region.
There was no immediate reaction from Ukraine regarding the Russian claims.
