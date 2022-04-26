Left Menu

Girl rescued, two held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-04-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 23:58 IST
A 17-year-old girl who had gone missing two weeks ago has been `rescued' and two men have been arrested for `kidnapping' her, city police said on Tuesday.

The girl had gone missing from her home in the city on April 8, after which her mother approached police.

As the girl used her mother's mobile phone, its call data record was obtained.

Police found that maximum number of calls had been made to one particular number.

“We formed a special team and tracked down the most called number's location and found the girl in Juhu Koliwada locality,'' said Police Sub Inspector Bharat Satpute.

Accused Hariprakash Suresh Chandra Shukla (24) and Arjun Chandrika Gupta were arrested under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is underway.

