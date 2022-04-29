Ukraine has suffered serious losses, but not as many as Russia -aide to president
Ukraine has suffered serious losses in the war with Russia but Moscow's forces have lost many more soldiers, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video posted online.
The aide, Oleksiy Arestovych, said the military situation was difficult but controllable.
