PLA militant arrested in Manipur

An insurgent belonging to the proscribed People's Liberation Army (PLA) outfit has been apprehended in Manipur's Bishnupur district, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Manipur Police and Assam Rifles conducted a search operation in Kodompokpi Lamkhai area on Friday and nabbed the militant, it said.

The insurgent has been handed over to Nambol police station for further investigation, it added.

