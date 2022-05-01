PLA militant arrested in Manipur
PTI | Imphal | Updated: 01-05-2022 11:19 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 11:14 IST
- Country:
- India
An insurgent belonging to the proscribed People's Liberation Army (PLA) outfit has been apprehended in Manipur's Bishnupur district, Assam Rifles said in a statement.
Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Manipur Police and Assam Rifles conducted a search operation in Kodompokpi Lamkhai area on Friday and nabbed the militant, it said.
The insurgent has been handed over to Nambol police station for further investigation, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Manipur: Biren Singh expands cabinet, 6 more ministers sworn in
Manipur CM meets PM Modi, discusses panoply of issues crucial to state's peace, development
Manipur CM N Biren Singh, cabinet ministers call on PM Modi
Top militant nabbed in Manipur's Churachandpur
Santosh Trophy: Kartik Hantal strike helps Odisha beat Manipur