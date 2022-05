Russian gas nominations for Slovakia jumped on Sunday, operator data shows

Daily nominations for Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia via Ukraine rose on Sunday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.

Nominations via the Velke Kapusany border point were around 929,987 megawatt hours (MWh) per day on Sunday, versus about 663,924 MWh per day on Saturday, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)