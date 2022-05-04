Left Menu

Girl dies by suicide a day after her rape, accused held: Police

PTI | Fatehpur(Up) | Updated: 04-05-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 22:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A teenaged girl allegedly consumed poison and died on Wednesday, a day after she was raped by a youth in her village under the Chandpur police station area of the district, police said.

They said the police managed to apprehend the youth involved in the alleged rape of the girl on late Tuesday evening.

Fatehpur Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said the 15-year-old Dalit girl had gone to answer nature’s call in a forested area near her village on Tuesday evening when she was allegedly raped by a youth of her village.

When the girl did not return home till late in the night, her parents launched a search for her and found her in the forest in a state of disarray, the SP said.

Her family members took her to a private doctor and brought her back home after treatment.

The girl, however, consumed some poisonous substance out of despair on Wednesday morning and died during treatment, the SP said.

He said after registering a case on the complaint of the girl’s parents, the accused youth has been taken into custody for questioning. The girl’s body has been sent for post mortem examination, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

