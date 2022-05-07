Left Menu

Assam man gets life imprisonment for raping, murdering minor 4 years ago

A man arrested for brutally raping and murdering a minor girl in 2018 has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court in the Goalpara district of Assam.

ANI | Goalpara (Assam) | Updated: 07-05-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 14:04 IST
Assam man gets life imprisonment for raping, murdering minor 4 years ago
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man arrested for brutally raping and murdering a minor girl in 2018 has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court in the Goalpara district of Assam.

Four years ago, the accused- Sreenus Orang alias Kalu Munda, had committed the crime on a 6-year-old at the Simolitola tea garden under Rongjuli police station in Goalpara district. On Friday, S Dhar, Judge of Special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) court of Goalpara passed the judgment of life imprisonment.

According to the reports, Orang had lured the victim and allegedly took her to a paddy field, where the incident happened. Sanjay Sarma, the victim's advocate informed that the culprit who absconded after committing the crime on December 3, 2018, was arrested by the Rongjuli police from Rongjuli railway station." The body of the girl was recovered after three days from a paddy field. Today the judge of special court sentenced life imprisonment to Sreenus Orang," the advocate added further. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boarding to passengers

DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boardi...

 India
2
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
3
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada
4
Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022