Assam man gets life imprisonment for raping, murdering minor 4 years ago

A man arrested for brutally raping and murdering a minor girl in 2018 has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court in the Goalpara district of Assam.

Four years ago, the accused- Sreenus Orang alias Kalu Munda, had committed the crime on a 6-year-old at the Simolitola tea garden under Rongjuli police station in Goalpara district. On Friday, S Dhar, Judge of Special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) court of Goalpara passed the judgment of life imprisonment.

According to the reports, Orang had lured the victim and allegedly took her to a paddy field, where the incident happened. Sanjay Sarma, the victim's advocate informed that the culprit who absconded after committing the crime on December 3, 2018, was arrested by the Rongjuli police from Rongjuli railway station." The body of the girl was recovered after three days from a paddy field. Today the judge of special court sentenced life imprisonment to Sreenus Orang," the advocate added further. (ANI)

