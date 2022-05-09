Left Menu

Gujarat: Sessions court allows withdrawal of rioting-trespass case against Hardik

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-05-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 18:43 IST
Gujarat: Sessions court allows withdrawal of rioting-trespass case against Hardik
  • Country:
  • India

A sessions court here on Monday allowed withdrawal of a rioting and trespassing case against Congress leader Hardik Patel on a plea moved by the Gujarat government.

The state government had filed a revision petition in the sessions court after the metropolitan court on April 25 rejected its plea seeking withdrawal of the 2017 case against Patel, who is working president of Gujarat Congress, and 20 others.

Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Raval allowed the government's plea and said the case is not serious enough for a court to refuse its withdrawal. It said the court has allowed withdrawal of several such cases related to the Patidar quota agitation.

The state government had recently said it has started the process to withdraw cases registered against quota agitators.

Hardik Patel, who was the convener of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti at the time, and 20 others, were booked by Ramol police here in March 2017 for allegedly creating ruckus outside then BJP corporator Paresh Patel's house in Vastral.

They were charged under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 142, 143, 149 (unlawful assembly), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 120 (criminal conspiracy).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
3
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
4
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022