Germany expects swift conclusion to Iran nuclear talks

Germany expects a swift conclusion to Iran nuclear talks, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday. "Of course, we expect Iran to refrain from demands that go beyond the JCPOA and that there will be an early conclusion to these talks," the spokesperson added, referring to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, under which Iran agreed to limit its nuclear programme in return for relief from economic sanctions.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-05-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 15:49 IST
Germany expects a swift conclusion to Iran nuclear talks, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday. The EU's foreign policy chief said earlier on Friday he believed there had been enough progress during consultations between his envoy and Iranian officials in Tehran this week to relaunch nuclear negotiations after two months of deadlock.

"There is a proposal on the table that is very fair for all sides," the German foreign ministry spokesperson told a regular government news conference in Berlin. "Of course, we expect Iran to refrain from demands that go beyond the JCPOA and that there will be an early conclusion to these talks," the spokesperson added, referring to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, under which Iran agreed to limit its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions.

