Italy fully backs Finland, Sweden joining NATO - foreign minister

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 13-05-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 21:34 IST
Italy fully backs Finland, Sweden joining NATO - foreign minister
Italy will fully support NATO membership for Finland and Sweden, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Friday. "We as Italy will be very happy to welcome these two countries in this great alliance that defends its member countries and... which has guaranteed peace for decades," Di Maio told reporters in Berlin.

Finland said on Thursday it would seek to join the US-led military alliance without delay and Sweden is expected to follow its neighbour's lead as early as Monday. (Reporting By Gavin Jones, editing by Giulia Segreti)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

