Nine advocates appointed as judges of Delhi HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 22:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nine advocates were on Friday appointed as judges of the Delhi High Court.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry, Tara Vitasta Ganju, Mini Pushkarna, Vikas Mahajan, Tushar Rao Gedela, Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, Sachin Datta, Amit Mahajan, Gaurang Kanth and Saurabh Banerjee were appointed in that order of seniority, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.

With a sanctioned strength of 60, the Delhi High Court has a vacancy of 25 judges, according to latest details available on the law ministry website.

In a tweet, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju extended his best wishes to the newly-appointed judges.

Once the new judges take oath, the vacancy position in the high court will improve.

