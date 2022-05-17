Mariupol's defiance changed the course of the war - Ukrainian presidential adviser
Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 15:51 IST
The defenders of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol changed the course of the war with Russia by holding out for 82 days, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Tuesday.
Podolyak said in televised comments that talks on evacuating more people from the city's Azovstal steelworks, the last bastion of defense after weeks of Russian siege and bombardment, were difficult but that there was hope they would be successful.
