Mariupol's defiance changed the course of the war - Ukrainian presidential adviser

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 15:51 IST
Mykhailo Podolyak Image Credit: Twitter(@Podolyak_M)

The defenders of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol changed the course of the war with Russia by holding out for 82 days, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Tuesday.

Podolyak said in televised comments that talks on evacuating more people from the city's Azovstal steelworks, the last bastion of defense after weeks of Russian siege and bombardment, were difficult but that there was hope they would be successful.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

