Toyota: Checking impact of reported industrial water supply disruption in central Japan

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 18-05-2022 05:35 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 05:35 IST
Toyota Motor Corp is checking whether a reported industrial water supply disruption in central Japan will have any impact on its operations, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

A leakage at a water facility in central Japan is expected to shut down industrial water supply and affect more than 130 business establishments, local media said, possibly including automotive companies and factories with ties to Toyota.

The media reported the industrial water supply would stop at 131 businesses in 12 municipalities in Aichi Prefecture, including the city of Toyota where Toyota's headquarters is located, by around 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

