Armed assailants kill about 50 people in eastern Burkina Faso

Armed assailants killed about 50 people in a part of eastern Burkina Faso ravaged by Islamist violence, the region's governor said on Thursday.

The attack on residents of the town of Madjoari was carried out on Wednesday by unidentified individuals, Colonel Hubert Yameogo, the governor of the East Region, said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)