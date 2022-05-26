Left Menu

Armed assailants kill about 50 people in eastern Burkina Faso

Reuters | Ouagadougou | Updated: 26-05-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 21:20 IST
Armed assailants kill about 50 people in eastern Burkina Faso
  • Country:
  • Burkina Faso

Armed assailants killed about 50 people in a part of eastern Burkina Faso ravaged by Islamist violence, the region's governor said on Thursday.

The attack on residents of the town of Madjoari was carried out on Wednesday by unidentified individuals, Colonel Hubert Yameogo, the governor of the East Region, said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022