J-K LG visits family of cop killed in Baramulla encounter
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday visited the residence of Mudasir Sheikh, a policeman who was killed in an encounter with terrorists earlier this week, in Baramulla district, officials said.
Sinha was accompanied by senior police and civil administration officials.
The LG visited Sheikh's family in the north Kashmir district's Uri. He interacted with the family members of the slain policeman and expressed his condolences, the officials said.
Sheikh was killed in the encounter that took place at the Najibhat crossing in Baramulla's Kreeri area on May 25.
Three Pakistani militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad were also killed in the encounter, according to police.
