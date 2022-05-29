NRA members give leader LaPierre vote of confidence despite struggles

National Rifle Association members overwhelmingly supported the gun rights group's longtime leader Wayne LaPierre with a vote of confidence on Saturday, even as the lobby struggles with allegations of misspending millions of dollars.

The group is holding its annual meeting in Houston, about 280 miles (450 km) east of the site of a school shooting on Tuesday, when an 18-year-old gunman armed with an AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle killed 19 school children and two teachers at a Texas school.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)